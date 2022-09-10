A Lawton man is in jail accused of child porn possession following a cybertip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Indio Guillermo Cruz, 28, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of child pornography and for violation of Oklahoma State Statute via the computer, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton Police received the tip from NCMEC that 27 files of child sexual abuse images were uploaded to an IP address tracking back to Cruz, the probable cause affidavit. A search warrant was served Sept. 2 and the router and several cell phones were recovered. Cruz was then arrested and taken to jail.
Held on $25,000 bond, Cruz returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.