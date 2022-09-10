A Lawton man is in jail accused of child porn possession following a cybertip from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Indio Guillermo Cruz, 28, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of child pornography and for violation of Oklahoma State Statute via the computer, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

