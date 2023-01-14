An 18-year-old man is accused of collecting child pornography through social media.

Ashton Michael Marston, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of juvenile pornography and of violation of an Oklahoma Statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

