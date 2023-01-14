An 18-year-old man is accused of collecting child pornography through social media.
Ashton Michael Marston, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of possession of juvenile pornography and of violation of an Oklahoma Statute via computer, records indicate. The child porn count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Lawton police began investigating Marston on Dec. 21, 2021, after receiving a report from SnapChat regarding a file of an adult male molesting a prepubescent male, the probable cause affidavit states. Following the cybertrail of the file led investigators to Marston’s home in November 2022.
During an interview with Marston’s mother, she told police she and her son are introverts and haven’t had anyone to their home in “years,” the affidavit states.
During his interview, Marston told police he understood what child pornography is and that it’s illegal. When asked if he uploaded child porn onto a social media account, Marston said he had; he’d found an image on another Instagram and started following them and collecting images, according to the affidavit.
Free on $10,000 bond with the stipulation he have no use of the internet, he returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.
