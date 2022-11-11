ANADARKO — A 22-year-old Hydro man pleaded guilty and will serve seven years in prison for child pornography charges.
On Thursday, Austin Glenn entered a blind plea of guilty before Caddo County District Judge Kory Kirkland to felony charges of possession of child pornography, procuring/producing/distributing/possessing juvenile pornography and a violation of Oklahoma Statutes via computer, records indicate.
Kirkland sentenced Glenn to 20 years with seven years to serve and 13 years suspended for the child pornography count and received $100 fines for each of the other two counts. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
Glenn was arrested and charged in October 2020 after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Agents discovered several images and videos of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to the OSBI.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.