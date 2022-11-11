ANADARKO — A 22-year-old Hydro man pleaded guilty and will serve seven years in prison for child pornography charges.

On Thursday, Austin Glenn entered a blind plea of guilty before Caddo County District Judge Kory Kirkland to felony charges of possession of child pornography, procuring/producing/distributing/possessing juvenile pornography and a violation of Oklahoma Statutes via computer, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.