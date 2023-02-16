ANADARKO — A Caddo County teen waived his preliminary hearing and is bound over for jury trial for allegations he received and distributed over 100 child pornography images through his phone and computer.

On Tuesday, Ayden Isaac Jacob Tee, 18, of Anadarko, waived his preliminary hearing in Caddo County District Court for felony counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of juvenile pornography and of violation of Oklahoma statutes via computer, records indicate. The aggravated possession charge is punishable by up to life in prison and registration as a sex offender.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you