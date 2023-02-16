ANADARKO — A Caddo County teen waived his preliminary hearing and is bound over for jury trial for allegations he received and distributed over 100 child pornography images through his phone and computer.
On Tuesday, Ayden Isaac Jacob Tee, 18, of Anadarko, waived his preliminary hearing in Caddo County District Court for felony counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of juvenile pornography and of violation of Oklahoma statutes via computer, records indicate. The aggravated possession charge is punishable by up to life in prison and registration as a sex offender.
Tee will return to court at 9:30 a.m. April 14 for his formal arraignment.
Tee was arrested following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) referral to the Caddo County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said he admitted to having child pornography images on his phone, the probable cause affidavit states. He allowed investigators to search his phones and computers.
Tee told investigators he would trade the child pornography images from his phone and computer apps to others in exchange for more material, the affidavit states.
Free on $25,000 bond following his initial court appearance in October 2022, the District Attorney’s Office requested and received an increase in his bond to $250,000 and he was returned to the Caddo County jail on Nov. 29, 2022, records indicate.
