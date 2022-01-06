A 37-year-old Lawton man is in jail for child pornography allegations. His investigation was instigated by a cyber tip through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.
Tommy Lee Lemons, 37, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of possession of child pornography and possession of obscene material, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 fine.
Lawton Police Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant around 6:45 a.m. Monday at Lemons’ home. Investigators received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after Synchronoss Technologies intercepted images of child pornography from Lemons’ phone number, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers contacted Lemons outside his home and confiscated his cellphone. A personal computer and all other cellphones were reviewed and no evidence of child pornography was found, the affidavit states.
Lemons’ cellphone, however, offered a different story, according to investigators. Extracted images included images of child pornography as well as explicit anime images of young children involved in various sex acts, according to the affidavit. He was arrested and booked into jail.
Since its inception in 1998, the ICAC has 61 task forces in its program involving over 5,000 law enforcement agencies and almost 676,000 members trained, according to its website.
Of 844,600 complaints reviewed, just under 89,500 people have been arrested due to ICAC investigations.
Lemons, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 1 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.