A three-time convicted Lawton man was bound over for trial Friday for allegations he molested a 5-year-old girl. He also is accused of possessing and distributing child porn.
Following a preliminary hearing, Special District Judge Grant Sheperd bound Joseph Anthony Reeves, 42, over for trial for felony counts of lewd molestation, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, all after former conviction of three felonies, records indicate.
Due to the prior conviction, the molestation charge is punishable by no less than 75 years in prison.
Reeves fell under investigation by the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit on June 10 after investigators received information he was in an inappropriate relationship with a 5-year-old girl, the probable cause affidavit states. He is accused of inappropriately touching the girl between March 1 and June 13, according to the charges.
Investigators said during his interview, Reeves “confessed to the lewd acts with the minor,” the affidavit states. A search of his phone turned up images of girls under 12 years old in sexually explicit positions as well as information he’d been sending images to others, according to the charges.
Reeves has prior felony convictions: McClain County, July 2017, unauthorized use of a vehicle; and in Comanche County, June 2003, robbery with a weapon; and December 2013, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Formal arraignment will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 13, records indicate.
Reeves remains in jail on $100,000 bond.
