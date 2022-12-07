A three-time convicted Lawton man was bound over for trial Friday for allegations he molested a 5-year-old girl. He also is accused of possessing and distributing child porn.

Following a preliminary hearing, Special District Judge Grant Sheperd bound Joseph Anthony Reeves, 42, over for trial for felony counts of lewd molestation, possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, all after former conviction of three felonies, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

