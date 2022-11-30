DUNCAN — A couple from Comanche are in jail, one for allegations of abusing her 6-year-old son and the other for allowing it to happen.
Each faces the potential of spending up to a lifetime in prison.
Destini Hope Orebaugh, 27, and Steven Michael Bailey, 31, each made their initial appearances Monday in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. Orebaught was charged with a felony count of permitting child abuse and Bailey received a count of enabling it.
The pair were arrested Nov. 22 following a visit the day before to Duncan Regional Hospital Rehab Unit that led to police being called. Officers were called after, it appeared, Orebaugh was seen beating a child inside an SUV before getting out and walking eastbound on Elk Avenue, the probable cause affidavit states.
Witnesses told police the woman was “swinging violently” at the child in the vehicle’s backseat. The boy’s head was seen repeatedly being slammed into the window and he was heard “crying and yelling for help,” the affidavit states.
Law enforcement went to the couple’s home in Comanche and during an initial check, only Orebaugh’s daughter, for an unknown reason, was checked out for abuse and no signs were reported being found, according to Duncan Police Detective Zac Mitchell.
Officers returned the next day with a DHS caseworker. The boy came to the door and she noticed signs of injuries immediately, Mitchell stated. The couple were taken into custody and the children taken to the Duncan emergency room, according to the affidavit. The examining doctor noticed older and new injuries to the boy.
The boy told investigators: “mommy choked him when he began to cry, she squeezed harder until I couldn’t breathe,” according to the affidavit. His injuries backed up his story, Mitchell stated.
Orebaugh told police she “has anger issues and was in a lot of pain. She stated she blacks out when she becomes angry, but did admit to striking the child repeatedly,” the affidavit states. She denied choking the boy and said “those were just scratches,” according to Mitchell.
Bailey told police he didn’t see Orebaugh, with whom he’s been in a relationship for three years, choked the boy and said she hasn’t been abusive to the boy, according to the affidavit. He said he was trying to get her off the boy and admitted “he should have tried to stop it earlier,” Mitchell stated.
Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the violence of the allegations, 85 percent of the sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Orebaugh’s bond was set at $150,000 and Bailey’s at $50,000, each with the stipulation they have no contact with the children or witnesses.
Records indicate they each return to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 22, 2023, for preliminary hearing conferences.