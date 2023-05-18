Listening to arguments

Comanche County Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders listens to arguments from Gary James for the recusal of Special District Judge Christine Galbraith from presiding over the preliminary hearing of his clients, former Lawton police officers Robert Hinkle and Nathan Ronan for the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of Quadry Sanders. 

 Johannes Becht/Staff

The decision of who will oversee the preliminary hearing of two former Lawton police officers charged with a 2021 shooting death is in the hands of the Comanche County Chief District Judge.

A rehearing Thursday morning before Judge Scott D. Meaders was to hear arguments regarding a motion made by Gary James, of Oklahoma City, to disqualify Special District Judge Christine Galbraith from presiding over the preliminary hearing for Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle.

