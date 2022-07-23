ANADARKO — A Grady County woman accused of lewd acts with a pair of teen girls is in jail on $500,000 bond.
Cheyenne Lawanda Barnes, 22, of Chickasha, was booked into the Caddo County jail around 6 p.m. Thursday. She had been on the run since July 8 when the Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate.
Barnes made her initial court appearance Thursday before District Judge David A. Stephens. The felony counts are each punishable by between three to 20 years in prison.
The charges follow an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
One girl was 13 when she claimed the 19-year-old Barnes helped her sneak out of her house to go to Chickasha Lake in Grady County the summer of 2020, according to the warrant affidavit. Their communication continued followed by another incident of sneaking out of the house.
Barnes is accused of undressing herself and the girl and groping and kissing her, the affidavit states.
The second girl told the agent she’d met Barnes the summer of 2020 when she was 15 and they began dating. The girl said Barnes tried to have sex with her several times, but she refused. However, she said, Barnes did digitally molest her once.
The father of one of the girls contacted The Constitution. He said he was glad charges were filed. He said he found Barnes’ phone in his daughter’s possession and tried to get an investigation begun by the Grady County Sheriff’s Department.
The phone, he claimed, contained photos of between 10 to 30 underage girls, including his daughter and two others the family personally knows. He said the phone was lost at some point.
The father said he wasn’t getting a response from investigators until he contacted a state legislator. At some point, Caddo County District Attorney Jason Hicks requested an OSBI investigation.
Barnes returns to court at 9 a.m. Sept. 22 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.