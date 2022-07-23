ANADARKO — A Grady County woman accused of lewd acts with a pair of teen girls is in jail on $500,000 bond.

Cheyenne Lawanda Barnes, 22, of Chickasha, was booked into the Caddo County jail around 6 p.m. Thursday. She had been on the run since July 8 when the Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, as well as a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of minors, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you