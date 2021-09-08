ANADARKO — A Chickasha man is wanted by the law for allegations he took a young teen boy to a lake and offered a lewd proposal.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Bryan Cody Snook, 31, for a felony allegation of making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 and 20 years in prison.
Snook is accused of taking the young teen on March 21 to Chickasha Lake and of asking the boy to expose himself in an effort to have sex, according to the charge.
Snook remains free of law enforcement custody as of Tuesday, according to records.