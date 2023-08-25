ANADARKO — A Chickasha man who made a run from the law is in the Caddo County jail following a chase in a stolen vehicle that led to him ramming law enforcement before officers fired shots that ended it outside Anadarko.
Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating the incident.
Adam John Sherwood, 33, was booked into the jail for allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and felony eluding, court records indicate.
The OSBI was called in to investigate at the request of the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Caddo County District Attorney’s office.
The incident began shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when the Grady County Sheriff’s Office received a tip of a suspicious person, identified as Sherwood. Deputies arrived and found Sherwood in a stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, according to the OSBI. Instead, however, Sherwood sped off and a pursuit began.
As the chase continued, Sherwood rammed a pursuing Grady County Sheriff’s vehicle, according to the OSBI. This action caused deputies to shoot at him. After stopping and exiting the vehicle in the rural area outside Anadarko, Sherwood was taken into custody.
The actions of law enforcement remain under investigation by the OSBI.
As of noon Friday, Sherwood has not been charged in either Caddo or Grady counties regarding the case. He does have a May 2016 felony conviction in Grady County for a count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.