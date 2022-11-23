ANADARKO — A 52-year-old Chickasha man has been found not guilty of allegations he touched and sexually assaulted his friend’s 13-year-old daughter.

Following a late-September jury trial in Caddo County District Court, Tony Ray Brookshire, 52, of Chickasha, was found not guilty of an allegation of lewd molestation after former felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

