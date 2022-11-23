ANADARKO — A 52-year-old Chickasha man has been found not guilty of allegations he touched and sexually assaulted his friend’s 13-year-old daughter.
Following a late-September jury trial in Caddo County District Court, Tony Ray Brookshire, 52, of Chickasha, was found not guilty of an allegation of lewd molestation after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Brookshire was charged with the crime in March 2021 and arrested two months later. He was accused of rubbing his hand inside the 13-year-old girl’s thighs while letting her drive. Investigators said they later learned of more allegations of lewd acts from the man who had been living with the family in Cement since July 4, 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Following two days of trial, Brookshire was found not guilty by the jury on Sept. 28, records indicate. After being held on $250,000 bond since his initial court appearance, he was freed that day.
