ANADARKO — A prior felon is wanted by the law and looking at up to life in prison for allegations he touched and sexually assaulted his friend’s 13-year-old daughter.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Tony Ray Brookshire, 51, of Chickasha, for an allegation of lewd molestation after former felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison due to his prior convictions.
Brookshire is accused of rubbing his hand inside the tween’s thighs while letting her drive. Investigators said they later learned of more lewd acts from the man who had been living with the family in Cement since July 4, 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girls’ father said Brookshire told him his daughters, 13 and 8, had touched him in his sleep. He then checked the story with his 13-year-old who told a different story.
According to the affidavit, she said Brookshire grabbed her leg and was rubbing it while she was driving his truck but that he didn’t touch her “private areas.” The girl told investigators Brookshire had “sexually assaulted” her during that incident. She’d driven his truck several times but said this was the first time he touched her.
Later that night, she said Brookshire came into her room and climbed into the bed and under the covers with the girl. She said he grabbed her hand and tried to move it onto himself, but she kept pulling away and saying no, the affidavit states. It was learned the incidents happened between October and November 2020.
Investigators have been unable to make contact with Brookshire since the incident was reported on Dec. 1, 2020.
Brookshire has prior felony convictions in Grady County: October 2002, possession of controlled substance; January 2003, possession of controlled substance; April 2003, possession of a controlled substance and carrying weapons/drugs/alcohol into jail; June 2020, distribution of CDS/possession with intent to distribute, records indicate.