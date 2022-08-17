The Chickasaw Turnpike in southeast Oklahoma fully transitioned to cashless tolling Tuesday, said officials with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.
The action makes the turnpike the fourth in Oklahoma to fully transition to PlatePay. A contractor with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority completed transition of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Southwest Oklahoma in late July.
Designation as PlatePay means the turnpikes no longer will accept cash for tolls. The system means that PlatePay cameras set up at toll plazas will shoot pictures of vehicle license plates and vehicle owners who do not have PikePass accounts will receive a bill in the mail.
H.E. Bailey’s conversion was completed in late July with changes implemented at the Walters toll plaza; plazas and access points between Lawton and Oklahoma City were converted earlier in the summer. The Chickasaw Turnpike between Ada and Sulphur joins with H.E. Bailey, John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City and Kickapoo Turnpike south of Oklahoma City in converting to PlatePay.
Turnpike authority officials said they will transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless by the end of 2024. Those turnpikes will continue to accept cash until converted.