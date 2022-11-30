A Cheyenne man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to showing pornography to and molesting a then 6-year-old in December 2018.

On Oct. 10, Teddy Jahu Grover, 32, avoided trial in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom by entering the blind plea for felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and showing obscene material to a juvenile, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

