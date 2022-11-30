A Cheyenne man was sentenced Tuesday to serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to showing pornography to and molesting a then 6-year-old in December 2018.
On Oct. 10, Teddy Jahu Grover, 32, avoided trial in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom by entering the blind plea for felony counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and showing obscene material to a juvenile, records indicate.
Flanagan ordered Grover to serve concurrent 25-year sentences per count and he will have to register as a sex offender.
The plea accepted Grovers’ guilt in forcing himself on the then-6-year-old girl in 2018 when he lived in Lawton.
Grover told the girl not to tell her mother about the intimate incidents, she told investigators. She said he also had showered with her and showed her pornography, the probable cause affidavit states.
Flanagan passed his sentence following a pre-sentence investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.