WASHINGTON -- The Cherokee Nation asked the Supreme Court on Friday to deny Oklahoma’s appeal to overturn the McGirt decision that has upended criminal justice procedures in the state.
The tribe in its brief said Oklahoma never stated a valid reason to revisit the 2020 decision, in which the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Muscogee Nation’s reservations had never been dissolved. The ruling has since been extended to five other tribes, including the Cherokee Nation, by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
“Governor Stitt could have spent the months since the McGirt decision working with tribes and local partners to keep Oklahomans safe,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Instead, he has not only refused to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling but has prioritized overturning the decision over solutions that would actually protect public safety.”
“Our brief today demonstrates that the governor’s attacks on tribal sovereignty are inconsistent with the law and factually baseless. We hope the court will see through this blatantly political effort, reject the state’s petition, and put an end to the dangerous uncertainty and instability created by the state’s refusal to work with tribes,” he said.
The tribe argued that the state lacks jurisdiction to prosecute crimes by non-Indigenous people in Indian Country as a result of the appeals court decision. That was the issue that resulted in the state appellate court tossing the conviction of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta. He had been sentenced to 35 years in state prison before the appellate court intervened.
“The state’s novel contention that it has jurisdiction over such crimes unless Congress extinguishes that jurisdiction is legally unsupported,” the tribe’s brief stated.
The Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Jimcy McGirt, a Native American, should have been prosecuted in federal court because his crimes were committed on the Muscogee reservation -- lands never officially disestablished by Congress when Oklahoma reached statehood.
The cities of Tulsa and Owasso, in their petition that joined the state, argued that the McGirt decision “requires ignoring, absent unambiguous [sic] text, all surrounding circumstances, contemporaneous understandings, and subsequent history.”
The state has appealed more than 30 criminal cases related to the McGirt decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Cherokee Nation’s brief said McGirt actually upheld that consideration of history is necessary when statute ambiguity emerged, finding no ambiguity in statutes impacting Muscogee reservation.
“The state’s refusal to accept McGirt is not a valid reason why the court should revisit the case, and its legal arguments go against settled law and precedent,” said Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill.
“It is telling that the amici briefs filed in support of Governor Stitt rely on easily disproven claims and contradict the facts on the ground. While the governor continues to mislead Oklahomans, the Cherokee Nation continues to work with our partners to meet our responsibilities and expand our justice system,” Hill said.
Nancy Marie Spears, a Gaylord News reporter based in Washington, is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma. Gaylord News is a reporting project of the University of Oklahoma Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication. For more stories from Gaylord News visit GaylordNews.net.