CHATTANOOGA — A Wednesday fire near Chattanooga burned out a home and sent a woman to the hospital.
The fire near Oklahoma 36 and Crater Creek Road rekindled from one begun the day before, according to Amy Hawkins, Comanche County/Lawton Emergency Management information officer. After spreading out of the creek line, flames raced to a nearby home, leaving it a complete loss.
A woman at the home was reported burned while trying to fight the fire. She was life-flighted to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment. Hawkins said her condition is unknown.
Although contained to a relatively small area, several Comanche County fire departments joined the Chattanooga volunteers to put the fire down by late afternoon.
“The fire is out,” Hawkins said Thursday, “yet Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department is continuing to monitor for hot spots throughout the day.”