CHATTANOOGA — Chattanooga Public School is asking voters for a total of $750,000 to replace and repair aging and damaged infrastructure and equipment.
The district will include two propositions on the Feb. 11, 2020, election ballot:
•Proposition 1: $365,000 total for buildings and fixtures: $267,324 to repair/replace a roof; $41,127 for an addition to a bus barn; $35,986 to acquire a trailer; and $20,563 for mowing equipment.
•Proposition 2: $385,000 to purchase transportation equipment.
Chattanooga Superintendent Jerry Brown said the district’s gymnasium is in desperate need of a new roof to stop further weather damage to the inside of the school.
“The current roof is leaking,” Brown said, adding the district is looking at replacing it with a standing metal seam roof.
“If that passes, the new roof will have a 20 year no-leak guarantee,” he said. The current roof is 17 years old.
The addition to the bus barn will allow the district to store all eight of its buses indoors. Currently, two of the district’s buses don’t fit in the barn and sit outside.
“This will get all of them inside out of the weather,” Brown said. “I think that will help with longevity of the buses.”
Brown said the district would also like to build a lean-to roof under which it can store its agriculture trailer, which is used to transport livestock. In addition, the passing of Proposition 1 would allow the district to purchase a 16-foot trailer to transport small animals.
“We already have our eye on one that would help us move our hogs around,” Brown said. The district has 120 hogs in its ag program.
Brown said the district would also like to purchase two new riding lawn mowers to replace its two aging mowers.
“Our current mowers are over 15 years old,” he said, “and we’re spending quite a bit on maintenance.”
Proposition 2 would help the district purchase four new propane-fueled school buses, replacing Chattanooga’s oldest buses that run daily pick-up and drop-off routes.
Two of the current diesel buses are a dozen years old and two are eight years old, and Brown said they’re all costing the district “a lot of money” in repairs and maintenance. He said the benefit of replacing the buses is two-fold:
“One, our fuel cost will be cut, probably, in half,” Brown said, “and two, our maintenance cost will, I would say, be cut by 75 to 80 percent, or more.”
In addition to saving the district on repairs, Brown said the new buses would be less harmful to the environment.
“Emissions on a propane bus are far less than diesel,” he said.
Brown said the new buses would come equipped with the latest safety features, including cameras on the inside and outside of the bus, to ensure bus drivers can keep students and other vehicle drivers safe.
Brown said he is hopeful both propositions will pass.
“The Chattanooga community has always been very supportive of our schools, and we appreciate that,” Brown said. “We feel like every time we ask our patrons to pass a bond, it’s something our students truly need.”
With any questions about either proposition, contact Brown at 597-3347. For information about the district, go to chatty.k12.ok.us.