CHATTANOOGA — The victim of a homicide investigation in Chattanooga has been identifed.
Chattanooga Police Chief Rob Stallcup said that James Cloud, 31, of Chattanooga, died from a gunshot wound at his home at 604 Monroe. He lived alone.
Cloud’s body was discovered Tuesday after he failed to show up for work. Stallcup said that his employer found it unusual for the usually dependable worker to not show up and not call in so another employee was sent to the home to check on him. That’s when the discovery was made and police were called.
The home, located within a block of the high school and a bank, was taped off and investigators from the police department were joined by the sheriff’s department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Stallcup, who would not reveal a motive for the killing, said that a person of interest is in custody.
The State Medical Examiner arrived by late afternoon and Cloud’s body was sent to Oklahoma City for autopsy.
By late Tuesday afternoon, search warrants were received, and investigators gathered evidence inside the home. A search warrant also was received for the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators were preparing to go through the vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re waiting on the search to start,” Stallcup said shortly before 1 p.m. “We’re still gathering information and investigating.”