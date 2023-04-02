A new local storm chaser pickup has been introduced that’s planned to improve the ability for Southwest Oklahomans to learn how bad severe weather is in the immediacy of a moment, thanks to a local partnership.

The Apache Casino Hotel and Warm Springs Casino have teamed up with KSWO-TV to partner in the purchase of a state-of-the-art storm chasing pickup, called Storm Hunter, to assist with storm hunter weather coverage in Southwest Oklahoma, said Lee Bayless, senior marketing manager for the Apache Casino Hotel.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

