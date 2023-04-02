A new local storm chaser pickup has been introduced that’s planned to improve the ability for Southwest Oklahomans to learn how bad severe weather is in the immediacy of a moment, thanks to a local partnership.
The Apache Casino Hotel and Warm Springs Casino have teamed up with KSWO-TV to partner in the purchase of a state-of-the-art storm chasing pickup, called Storm Hunter, to assist with storm hunter weather coverage in Southwest Oklahoma, said Lee Bayless, senior marketing manager for the Apache Casino Hotel.
“The multi-year partnership between Apache Casino Hotel, Warm Springs Casino and KSWO will provide Southwest Oklahoma with a peace of mind that when bad weather is on the radar, Storm Hunter is on the prowl and ready for action 24 hours a day 365 days a year,” he said.
The “fully-stocked Ford F-250” is ready to go at the right time, Bayless said. Oklahoma springs are notoriously the start of potential tornado and devastating storm season, Bayless said.
“Storm Hunter is outfitted with the most modern weather equipment available to allow on-site coverage of severe storms and tornado activity giving our local community accurate, up to the second weather reporting,” he said.
Storm chaser Jared Burk said the truck is outfitted with four cameras including a full-360 degree rooftop view and two interior cameras. Weather gauging comes courtesy of an anemometer measuring wind speed and direction and temperature and barometric readings as well. He said it makes tracking a storm more efficient. There’s also a cell signal booster which comes in handy in normally dead spots.
“We don’t have to stop to measure those things like in the old days,” he said. “And we’re capable of going live anywhere in our area.”
With light bars affixed, Burk said the truck will make it easier to see hazards like a fallen power line. In all, he said it’s a perfect command center. With a ham radio, he said, he’s able to be in contact with area emergency managers to provide moment by moment updates.
“We’re capable of doing pretty much anything from out in the field,” he said. “This is a community safety truck,” he said. “The whole goal …. to bringing the latest, greatest live information to the public so they can be safe.”
Fellow storm chaser Matt Walker said Burk talks a good game.
“Jared’s just the driver,” he said before his grin revealed his teasing.
Walker’s been chasing storms for 25 years, beginning in 1998 as an 18-year-old. He started as an audio engineer at KSWO in 2005 but said it didn’t take long before he was put into storm chaser duty.
“They see you chase storm and realize you should be ut there chasing them,” he said. “The passion works.”
With or without it in the job description or the new truck, Walker said storm chasing is his passion. The wrap on the Storm Hunter features a photo of a lighting strike over Lake Lawtonka he’d taken.
“I’d be doing it either way,” he said. “I’ll find a way to get out and chase storms.”