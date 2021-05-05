WHAT: Chasenah Family Benefit Dance in honor of the family mother of the Comanche War Mothers. All gourd dance program. All gourd dancers welcome. Bring chairs and shade arbors. Not responsible for accidents, thefts, injuries, break-ups or arguments.
WHERE: 10547 NW Madische Road, Elgin.
WHEN: Saturday.
SCHEDULE: 1 p.m., gourd dance; 5:30 p.m., supper break followed by resumption of gourd dance.
HEAD STAFF: Greg Haumpy, master of ceremonies; Michael Watan, singer; Terry Poemoceah, man dancer; Krystal Caesar, lady dancer; Gina Maria Niedo, little girl dancer; Larney Silverhorn and Donald Chasenah, arena directors; Camp 7 hand game team, co-host.
HAND GAME: Noon Sunday. Round robin, $100 entry fee. No age limits. All teams welcome.
VENDORS: Arts and crafts vendors welcome for donation or a raffle item.