A man and woman accused of leading police on a chase and of wounding a Lawton police officer are in jail on $1 million and $500,000 bond, respectively.
Investigators said Brandi Crosby drove the car while Larry Starr Hardison fired at pursuing police.
Officer John Bordelon tried to conduct a traffic stop Monday afternoon of a Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri tags. Instead of stopping, the car took off and a pursuit ensued, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Crosby was identified as driving the car and Hardison was seen firing a handgun out the passenger side window as the pursuit went from Oklahoma 49 onto Oklahoma 58. Several shots struck Bordelon’s vehicle, the affidavit states, and one hit his lapel microphone while the other hit him in the face.
Bordelon was treated for a graze wound and released from a local hospital Monday evening.
The pursuit continued into Caddo County and back into Comanche County. Investigators said the couple took a Dodge Trailblazer from the 15500 block of Comanche/Caddo County Line Road and were stopped soon afterward.
Gunfire exchanged by law enforcement at a road block near Lake Ellsworth ended the run from the law.
Due to the officer-involved shooting, the investigation into the incident is being helmed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
A third person also was arrested, but OSBI officials said that person was released with no charges.
Hardison had been out of jail on $75,000 bond since September 2021 after being arrested in July 2021 with 25 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.25 million.
Regarding that case, his bond has been recommitted for $75,000, records indicate. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 11.