DUNCAN — The man shot by a Chickasaw Lighthorse Police officer during a traffic stop is in jail on $150,000 bond for making his escape.
A man and a woman, both from Loco, are out on bail after being accused of hiding the man afterward.
On Friday, Matthew Coy Melton Davis, 38, of Marlow, made his initial appearance in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with escaping from arrest or detention after two or more felony convictions, and a misdemeanor count of resisting police, records indicate.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lighthorse Officer Michael Bobbitt conducted a traffic stop July 28 before 12:45 p.m. on a vehicle driven by Davis at the parking lot of 4610 U.S. 81, south of Marlow. There were three people in the car. When it was learned Davis had an outstanding arrest warrant, a scuffle ensued between him and the officer. At some point, Davis was hit by at least one of multiple shots before escaping in the car.
Due to this being a police-involved shooting, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. When the investigation is finished, a report will be given to the District Attorney or the U.S. Western District Attorney for consideration of charges. Jurisdiction is an issue since the incident involves tribal police.
The Lighthorse Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol traced Davis’ cell phone to a home belonging to Fulecha Kay Pope and Bryan Russell Odom in Loco in southeast Stephens County.
When officers went to the home, Pope first said she didn’t know Davis and he wasn’t there, the affidavit states. Investigators said Odom agreed. When officers entered the house, they found Davis trying to hide inside.
Pope admitted to investigators she’d received a call that afternoon from Davis, who was asking for help, she said. He told her he’d been shot and was out in the country, according to the affidavit. She said she and Odom went to the location, picked him up and brought him back to their house. She said she knew of the incident and that Davis admitted he was the person law enforcement was seeking.
Again, Odom confirmed Pope’s story; they were arrested.
Davis was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound and then jailed at the Stephens County Detention Center.
Pope, 35, and Odom, 45, also made initial appearances for related felony counts of harboring a fugitive from justice, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Pope and Odom were both jailed on $10,000 bond. She bonded out Friday and Odom was released Monday.
Davis has prior felony convictions from Stephens County: January 2011, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a vehicle; and from January 2013 for possession of methamphetamine after former felony conviction, according to Department of Corrections records.
Davis returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 for his preliminary hearing conference. As part of his bond conditions, he is to have no contact with the State’s witnesses.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.