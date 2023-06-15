A case against a Stephens County man accused of assaulting and spitting on police was dismissed Tuesday after it was determined it would fall under federal jurisdiction.

Felony charges were initially filed in Stephens County District Court against Johnny Ray Griffith, 33, of Comanche, for one count of assault and battery on a police officer and two counts of prisoner placing body fluid on police, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.