Two years after the stabbing death of a 59-year-old woman, charges have been upgraded and amended against the man accused of killing her.

On Wednesday, a second set of charges were added in Comanche County District Court against Alex Jordan Dill, 26, of Lawton. Dill was first charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider. The assault charge was amended in April 2021 to a count of second-degree murder after it was determined Thomas died as a result of her injuries.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

