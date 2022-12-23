Two years after the stabbing death of a 59-year-old woman, charges have been upgraded and amended against the man accused of killing her.
On Wednesday, a second set of charges were added in Comanche County District Court against Alex Jordan Dill, 26, of Lawton. Dill was first charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a medical care provider. The assault charge was amended in April 2021 to a count of second-degree murder after it was determined Thomas died as a result of her injuries.
Following the amending of charges, Dill is facing a first-degree murder, deliberate intent, count as well as two felony counts of assault and/or battery on a medical care provider, records indicate. The murder charge is punishable by between life in prison to life without parole.
Dill is accused of stabbing Charlene Thomas, 59, who died Dec. 10, 2020, at a local hospital due to “multiple sharp force trauma,” according to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report.
Although Thomas had other health issues, ranging from liver and heart disease as well as methamphetamine use and a COVID-19 infection, Dr. Celia Cobb determined five stab wounds to Thomas’ face, neck, scalp, upper back and breast were the cause of death by homicide. She also suffered five incised wounds and multiple blunt force injuries during the Dec. 6, 2020, assault.
Dill had told investigators he stabbed Thomas because she reminded him of his mother, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Witnesses told police of seeing Dill with a knife in his hand during the strange incident he would blame on taking a “meth pill.” He told investigators he’d begun feeling “paranoid and scared” and claimed an unknown man handed him a knife and told him to “get rid” of Thomas, the affidavit states. He told investigators he began stabbing her despite her pleas to stop.
Dill also is accused of getting into a fight with two Kirk’s Ambulance EMTS who were assisting with Thomas.
Dill has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from August 2017 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
After originally waiving his preliminary hearing, a mental observation and evaluation was ordered for Dill in October 2021. On March 4, Dill was found competent.
Dill is scheduled for the January 2023 jury trial docket. He remains in jail on $350,000 bond.