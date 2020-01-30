Charges against Delante Trevon Lawrence
Delante Trevon Lawrence, 27, has been held on $1 million bond in the Comanche County Detention Center since April 2018 after he was charged with eight felony counts: first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, distribution of controlled substance, endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest: resisting police, malicious injury to property and obstructing an officer, according to court records.
The murder charge makes him eligible for life without parole, life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty.