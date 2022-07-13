On Monday, the Comanche County District Attorney amended charges against a 20-year-old Lawton man accused of pulling the trigger that killed a married mother of three.
Now he’s in jail on $1 million bond.
Felony charges against Jeremiah Lyn McCorkle were upgraded to felony second-degree murder and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The single count is punishable by up to life in prison.
McCorkle was originally charged with one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Records indicate that charge was dismissed with Monday’s filing.
The murder charge stems from the February death of Katie Gonzalez from wounds received during the January shooting. She’d first been taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she’d been under critical care.
Gonzalez was shot in the head during the Jan. 24 incident at her home in the area of Southwest 16th Street and A Avenue. Her death was the city’s fifth homicide in 2022.
Police responded to the shooting around 7:45 p.m. and found Gonzalez injured. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, she’d been sitting in the living room when a bullet fired from outside struck her in the head. There were five other people also in the home who were endangered, according to investigators.
A neighbor told police earlier that day, shortly before 3 p.m., a woman and two men were walking down the street. Witnesses said McCorkle pulled out a gun and pointed it, saying he “knows where she lives,” according to the affidavit.
Gonzalez’s mother-in-law told investigators the three had become mad when told to keep the noise down. She told investigators McCorkle said, “I will shoot up your house,” the affidavit states.
Police identified McCorkle as the suspect the next day after learning of a Snapchat video posted to social media. The video showed McCorkle shooting at a home, according to the affidavit.
The witness who notified police said McCorkle told him, he shot a female in the face last night because she came outside with a bat so he returned with a pistol and “blew her … back,” the affidavit states.
McCorkle had been in custody of the Grady County Jail for drug possession and the Comanche County warrant since Jan. 30 before being admitted to the Comanche County Detention Center on March 4 records indicate.
McCorkle returns to court at 3 p.m. Sept. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.