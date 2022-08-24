Lawton’s Ward 3 City Council incumbent will keep her seat for another term, while two Ward 4 candidates are heading for a runoff election in November.

Linda Chapman beat challenger Cartessa Ecko Smith Tuesday in City of Lawton council races, meaning Chapman will be sworn into her second term in January. Chapman won 410 votes, or 71.93 percent of the total cast in Ward 3. Smith won 160 votes, or 28.07 percent.

Recommended for you