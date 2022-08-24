Lawton’s Ward 3 City Council incumbent will keep her seat for another term, while two Ward 4 candidates are heading for a runoff election in November.
Linda Chapman beat challenger Cartessa Ecko Smith Tuesday in City of Lawton council races, meaning Chapman will be sworn into her second term in January. Chapman won 410 votes, or 71.93 percent of the total cast in Ward 3. Smith won 160 votes, or 28.07 percent.
Chapman said she was relieved and happy about the results of Tuesday’s election.
“I’m very humbled and very thankful for people’s confidence in me,” she said.
Chapman said her plans are to continue moving forward with various project, noting there are exciting things to come. Her specific goals include continuing her efforts toward neighborhood pride, and building on different types of economic development.
“I’m just really looking forward to seeing some of these projects come to fruition. That would be such wonderful satisfaction for me,” she said.
Smith said while the results weren’t what she was hoping for, the final tally wasn’t devastating and she was pleased with her run. In the meantime, she plans to continue to be a presence in the community and do whatever she can to be of service.
“Linda Chapman ran an amazing campaign. I continue to give her the best moving forward,” Smith said, adding she enjoyed the campaign. “I had a blast. It was a lot of work, but the people I got to meet and the relationships I got to develop, it was amazing. You definitely will be seeing me again.”
In Ward 4, George Gill and Barbara Curry will meet in a runoff election Nov. 8, eliminating Eric Sharum from the three-person race. Voters are selecting a replacement for Jay Burk, who did not seek re-election because of term limits. To avoid a runoff, one candidate would have needed 50 percent plus one of the votes cast.
Gill won 344 votes, or 44.73 percent of the total, while Curry won 220 votes, or 28.61 percent. Sharum won 205 votes, or 26.66 percent.
Gill said he was pleased to be in the runoff and was happy with the voter turnout.
“I”m really proud of everyone who voted today, who cast their votes in a free election. I would like to have won, but had a good representation,” Gill said, adding his thanks to those who helped him, worked on his campaign and voted for him.
Gill said his goal is to stay focused and work hard to achieve the goals he already has outlined for Ward 4, “then take my ideas and experience to city hall and work hard to get things done.”
“For now, I will continue to work toward getting elected to the council,” he said, adding the time between now and the Nov. 8 election will give him time to meet more people, knock on more doors and express his views “and to win the election.”
In a prepared statement, Curry said her campaign wants to thank all the voters who came out and showed support and trust as she tries to move Ward 4 forward.
“She is excited that she is getting another crack at connecting and talking to different constituents throughout Ward 4, and can’t wait to go even more deeply into the campaign and learn more about citizens and their concerns,” the statement said.