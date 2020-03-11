Oklahomans have until March 31 if they want to change their party affiliations before the primary or runoff primary elections later this year, said Amy Sims, secretary of the Comanche County Election Board.
Changes of political affiliation are prohibited by law April 1 through Aug. 31 in even-numbered years, Sims said.
Applications post-marked by Tuesday, March 31, will be processed in time for the June primary election. Changes made in-person at a county election board must be submitted by March 31.
Only voters registered in a political party can vote to select that party’s nominees, unless the party gives Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries. The Democratic Party has given Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries in 2020. Oklahoma has three recognized political parties in 2020: Democratic, Libertarian and Republican.
All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, may vote for any candidate at the November general election and for state or local questions at any election.
Applications to register to vote or to change political affiliation are available at the Comanche County Election Board office, 315 SW 5th (Room 206 of the Comanche County Courthouse), and at tag agencies, post offices, public libraries, state offices providing public assistance, and most political party and candidate campaign offices.
Information is available at the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.