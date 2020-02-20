Fort Sill has announced some changes to the testing program for its new self-scanning AIE3 Pedestal system at Bentley and Key West Gates. The changes take effect at 5 a.m. today.
At Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road, the left entry lane will process inbound traffic using the AIE3 pedestal, while the right lane will use handheld scanners to process inbound traffic.
At Key Gate West, the left entry lane will process inbound traffic using the AIE3 pedestal while the center and right lanes will use handheld scanners to process inbound traffic.
This change is intended to improve traffic flow at Bentley Gate during Sill’s published test period as well as allow the community to become familiar with the use of the AIE3 Pedestal at Key West Gate. The Directorate of Emergency Services will begin a 90-day testing of the AIE-3 Access Control Kiosks at Key Gate West starting at 5 a.m. today.
This program will cause delays in affected lanes at Bentley and Key West Gates. All other gates on post will be operating as usual with access being manually processed by guard personnel using the handheld scanners.
Kiosk Instructions:
• As you approach the gate you will observe that a Drop-arm will be blocking the lane. The driver must place his or her Common Access Card or post access pass card over the barcode reader located on a metal kiosk pedestal near the Guard booth.
• Swipe your barcode across the bar code reader. If your ID card is cleared, the green light in your lane will turn on and the drop arm will raise to allow you access.
• If your card is not read properly, the guard will assist you through the lane.
Guests who are issued paper access passes to attend unit graduations will be able to use the kiosks and gate guards will be present to offer assistance if needed.
If you need assistance or are not sure of what to do, you can press the intercom button located on the kiosk, or wave the gate guard over to your vehicle and they will assist you. Fort Sill officials look forward to applying this new technology in an effort to simplify access to Fort Sill.
During the pilot program, all other gates at Fort Sill will continue to use guards with handheld scanners. You will experience a delay at Bentley and Key West Gates at the onset of this test, so please be patient and plan accordingly by allowing for increased traffic. You may also use one of the other gates or traffic lanes that are not participating in this test.