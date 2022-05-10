Personnel adjustments among most of the eight divisions within the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department were done in a quest for efficiency.
“We’re restructuring,” said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James about changes proposed for the 2022-2023 city budget, explaining while the department has eliminated “a handful” of positions, most of the changes included in next year’s budget are due to restructuring to eliminate duplication and make the department operate more efficiently.
Parks and Recreation are among several areas of the city that are looking at efficiencies, as they change the way they operate. For James’ department, that begins with what now is the administrative and recreation staff. That area will be trimmed to four positions in the new year, leaving only a director and three administrative positions assigned to various divisions.
“It’s just for clarity, and it’s easier that way,” James said.
It’s also more reflective of the functions of each division: four of the personnel in administration and recreation (three activity center coordinators and the leisure services administrator) will be transferred to what will be the sports and recreation division, whose function is more reflective of what they do.
While the city budget reflects the fact the landscape maintenance division has been eliminated, James said it actually is combining that function with the parks maintenance division, which is gaining four positions.
“It’s more efficient,” James said, explaining the workers in those two divisions were handling similar tasks; for example, showing up at different times to work in a park. “There doesn’t need to be two crews doing the same thing.”
The reorganization is affecting more than personnel. For example, James said each division had its own supply budget, with duplications among things such as paper in the office supply category. It made more sense to combine all supplies under the administrative division, she said, explaining it also makes tracking and paying bills easier.
In other areas, chemical costs Chemical costs have increased dramatically: what was less than $3,000 in the current fiscal year in park maintenance and almost $19,000 in landscape maintenance will be $155,800 in the new fiscal year for park maintenance. Not only have the costs of chemicals increased substantially, the division’s crews will be changing their maintenance tactics. That means spraying more chemicals to cut down on mowing.
“Bermuda grows at a slower rate than weeds,” James said, adding eliminating weeds leaves slower-growing bermudagrass that has to be mowed less often, but that also means using more chemicals. “The costs of chemicals almost doubled.”
The new efficiencies are expected to help with overall expenses, a consideration when department heads are coping with personnel shortages. For Parks and Recreation, the problem is labor in its outdoor maintenance areas, and like employers across the nation, James is having trouble recruiting for empty spots.
“It’s tough,” she said, adding that is why the department has increased the pay for some staff positions “just so we can compete.”
Some positions are tougher than others, such as maintenance workers who may spend 90 percent of their work outside.
“If I can’t pay them what it’s worth to do that job, there can be quite a bit of turnover,” she said, explaining the simple choice for some employees is working in weather extremes or getting better pay for an indoor job in places such as fast food restaurants.
The division uses a lot of temporary staff, but James said as good as those workers are, she would prefer permanent workers “but we’re going to have to increase their pay.” She used the cemetery caretakers as an example, noting the base level position starts out at $10.08 an hour for running machinery outside all day, versus going to work for fast food for $12-$13 an hour.
So, part of the decision to cut some positions will allow the department to increase some salaries. Despite that fact, next year’s personnel budget actually is less than the current year.
“I’m pretty proud to be able to accomplish that,” she said.