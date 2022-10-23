Mary Parker said one of the simplest changes proposed for Lawton’s mass transit system will help elderly residents get to church.
LATS is proposing new routes, substantial changes that will affect every bus operated in the city, along with changes in operational hours. The net effect: residents will find it easier to get to popular destinations, said LATS General Manager Ryan Landers, who also is vice president of Hendrickson Transportation Group, which manages LATS for the City of Lawton.
The changes — which affect every route for the first time in LATS’ history — aren’t a foregone conclusion; the City Transit Trust still must sign off on them. But, initial indications from residents and those who provide services to Lawton’s at-risk and economically disadvantaged residents say the proposals are intriguing. Landers said LATS is working toward an implementation date of Summer 2023.
Parker is especially pleased with a proposal that would set 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. operational hours on Sunday along four routes, one in each quadrant of the city.
“That’s important for elderly going to church,” she said.
In a nutshell: the system would feature eight routes (the existing Yellow East Route is the only intact holdover); four routes would run night hours between 7 and 10 p.m.; and Sunday hours would be added for the first time. The proposals are included in a new master plan that Hendrickson is preparing for a mass transit system that has operated in Lawton since 2001.
Tony Hansley, LATS safety coordinator, said proposed adjustments would ensure popular destinations remain on LATS routes, locations such as hospitals, schools, service organizations and retailers such as Walmart.
Some changes are being made for safety reasons: most routes through residential areas will be deleted, concentrating buses on arterials and collector streets that are wider. Hansley and Landers said the problem is that some residential streets are narrow and that, coupled with people who park vehicles in the street, make it difficult or impossible for buses to safety travel through some neighborhoods.
Other areas would be deleted because they don’t have a lot of riders using that destination, in exchange for new destinations being added (such as the Lawton Marketplace retail center on Northwest 82nd Street).
And, because there are more bus routes concentrated in smaller areas, some areas can be served twice an hour rather than once an hour.
Hansley cited the Yellow East Route, proposed for two sets of hours: peak demand from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and off-peak demand, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. During peak demand hours, buses would continue to go through East Lawton neighborhoods because that route is intended to get students to school. Off-peak hours would delete those residential areas, meaning the route could be run faster.
“We could do this (area) twice in an hour,” Hansley said.
Hansley said the Yellow East Route also is one of the four that will add night hours. That’s something LATS has been considering for a time because it is one of the most common requests made by riders (the second most common is Sunday hours). Only routes will operate at night and on Sundays, in north, south, east and west Lawton.
Another change riders can expect to see: more bus shelters. The master plan includes an analysis of popular destinations and waiting sites, and those will be identified for construction of shelters to protect riders from the weather.
“That is direly needed in this town,” Landers said, of another frequent request.
Landers said LATS won’t wait for the City of Lawton to make a decision on its new downtown transfer center before implementing the new routes, although some may have to be tweaked when that center’s location is set.
“We expect the new route fairly soon, to be honest,” Landers said, projecting an implementation date of mid-2023.
City officials had been discussing a site on Railroad Street, adjacent to the new Lawton Public Safety Center, for its first indoor transfer center, but recently indicted interest in that site has waned. They are slated to outline another potential site at Tuesday’s City Transit Trust/City Council meeting.
Route changes aren’t the only ideas being proposed.
Landers said LATS also is exploring fare payment options, looking at things such as mobile apps and chargeable cards. It also has developed an app so riders can track their buses, important for those who use the system’s on-demand van for curb-to-curb service.
“We’re trying to expand our technology,” he said.
Parker, who lives in east Lawton, said the changes are important for those who already ride the bus, as well as those who might benefit from it.
“I have been a rider,” she said, explaining LATS is an option when she doesn’t want to drive, but the proposed changes will make buses even more attractive because of increased destinations.
She said the new routes are important for new residents because they could simply hop a bus and ride all over town.
“It’s a good way to learn a community,” she said.