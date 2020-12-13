Contact tracing still is being done by health care professionals tracking COVID-19, but the format has changed, local officials say.
Brandie Combs, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Region 5, said during last week’s virtual town hall meeting that while the concept has not changed, the actual practice now comes down to manpower — or a lack of manpower versus patient numbers.
“We’re seeing so much community spread,” Combs said, explaining it is difficult for existing health care professionals to balance testing, case investigation and contact tracing. “The fact of the matter: many people are not getting tests and many asymptomatic people are walking around the community.”
Combs said that if someone who tests positive is not a high risk patient, the health department is not doing contact tracing as it once was. Rather than one-to-one conversations with health department nurses, those who are getting tests are being told to inform anyone they have been in contact with during their infectious period, and tell those people “they need to stay home.” Combs said the simple action is: if you test positive for COVID-19, stay home.
“We need people to take ownership,” she said.
The exception to contact tracing occurs inside school systems, where the health department is working hand-in-glove with school officials to do contract tracing, Combs said. The same is true with anyone connected to long-term care facilities and congregate living facilities.
Combs said the health department has the power to issue isolation orders for those who need to quarantine but are not, but those actions are a drain on resources the department doesn’t have.
“We’re asking people to do the right thing. If you’re positive, just stay home. Wear your mask and keep your distance,” she said. “That message is core and won’t change any time soon.”
Some people complain that there are some conditions that make wearing masks problematic.
Dr. David Hanley, an anesthesiologist and chief of staff at Southwestern Medical Center, said extreme COPD, emphysema or other lung diseases that require supplemental oxygen may prohibit someone from wearing a mask because the covering could prohibit them from maintaining enough oxygen saturation to be safe. But, Hanley said those suffering from such conditions should implement other strategies, remembering to social distance or isolate.
Hanley also answered another question associated with COVID-19: what causes the loss of taste and smell? He said several institutes have investigated this most common of symptoms among COVID-19 patients and the best answer seems to be that the supporter cells for the olfactory nerves are damaged. Because that damage is to the supporter cells, and not the olfactory nerve itself, recovery and restoration of smell and taste will be restored, he said.
The health care professionals also tried to answer concerns about asymptomatic patients, or those who have COVID-19 but may be unaware of it because they have no symptoms. Combs said while there is no definitive data, studies have indicated from 30 to 50 percent of positive cases are being considered asymptomatic.
“Definitely, asymptomatic has been a problem,” she said.