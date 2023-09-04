Westwin Elements
Courtesy Westwin Elements

Westwin Elements has changed out its technical management team, the reason company officials have changed their tactics and now are building a pilot plant.

Westwin CEO KaLeigh Long initially said the cobalt-nickel refinery project planned to use a vapor technology that has been developed and patented by Kamran Khozan, founder and CEO of CVMR Corporation of Canada. But, Khozan — who had been a partner in Westwin Elements — no longer is associated with the Lawton project or the company, said local economic development experts.

