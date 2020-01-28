Lawton Public Schools has changed a policy that prevented student athletes from playing for a year when they transfer to a new school within the district.
That amended policy, approved on a 4-1 vote of the Board of Education earlier this month, now allows a student athlete to continue playing his/her sport at a new school, as long as parents/guardians have a bona fide reason for moving the student to another school. The provisions are contained within athletic eligibility rules for students in grades six through 12, a policy amended several times since its creation in 1994, most recently in 2010 and 2013.
Gary Dees, Lawton Public Schools athletic director, said the policy originally was implemented to prevent students who didn’t want to play for one school from moving to another school so they could play for a specific team.
School Board member Kent Jester, who began his tenure in 2010, said the provision restricting play for one year was implemented during his first year on the Board of Education because school district officials were having a difficult time determining whether the purpose of family moves was to “stack teams,” in terms of getting the best players on specific teams. But, Jester said there are bona fide reasons some families move to new homes, and those families were being penalized by the old policy.
“This gives us a way to do it,” he said, adding the key provision to allowing a student athlete to play at a new school without the one-year cooling off period is “bona fide” — families must have a legitimate reason for moving to another school. “If they do a legitimate move, they deserve to play.”
Coaches also have signed off on the amendment, Jester said.
The policy specifies that a student who has established athletic eligibility at any Lawton Public Schools high school, then makes a bona fide move to another LPS school will be immediately eligible to play. The policy also allows any freshman, sophomore, junior or senior to remain at the school he/she is attending and be eligible for attendance and athletic purposes until graduation, as long as parents have made a bona fide move.
A bona fide move is defined as: the prior residence has been sold or leased at market value, or has closed and emptied of personal property; prior residence is not being used by any family member; and all resident family members have moved out of the prior residence and personal property associated with permanent, long-term occupancy is located in the new residence. Claims of a bona fide move may be subject to inspection of the prior and present residence by the Lawton Public Schools athletic department, under the policy
The policy had specified that a student who established athletic eligibility at any LPS high school then transferred to another LPS school was not eligible to play for one year from the date of first attendance at the new school. The same was true of students who transferred out of the district, then returned to an LPS school.
Students are deemed athletically eligible after attending all or part of 15 separate days at that grade level at any school, or after participating in an interscholastic contest, including an inter-school scrimmage, while at that grade level, under that policy.