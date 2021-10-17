A recent change in city code governing sidewalks doesn’t weaken the City of Lawton’s commitment to seeing more sidewalks in the community, city officials said.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the change approved by the City Council simply acknowledges situations where building a sidewalk as part of a significant building project isn’t feasible. It’s not an attempt to weaken requirements for builders and contractors to add sidewalks where necessary, he said.
“It plugs holes in city code,” Rogalski said, of an ordinance that has drawn some criticism.
He cited one problem: previously, city code specified a sidewalk is required when a contractor is making a significant change to or building a new structure. It did not address someone building a parking lot on a tract, he said, meaning someone expanding his site by purchasing the lot next door for a parking lot wasn’t required to build a sidewalk there. They are now, he said.
New provisions also clarified issues for those who seek to provide an “in lieu of” payment rather than build a sidewalk, meaning they dedicate funds to the city equal to the cost of the sidewalk they would build. And, it provides more instances for waivers in instances where sidewalks are not practical, such as along an arterial that is slated for installation of a waterline, or undergoing major renovations.
Despite the availability of waivers, few have beens sought or awarded over the years, Rogalski said, adding no one has applied for a waiver since the sidewalk ordinance was amended.
There are legitimate issues that call for these provisions, he said, noting, for example, construction of a new retail establishment along West Lee Boulevard had a requirement for a sidewalk, something that didn’t make sense because the city was preparing for sewer line work that would have meant ripping up the sidewalk.
And, some areas are just not practical. Rogalski said he doesn’t foresee the city dictating construction of a sidewalk for a business built along Rogers Lane, which is also U.S. 62 (the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has strict limits on pedestrian accessibility for highways).
“They are a rarity,” he said, of exceptions to the sidewalk requirement.