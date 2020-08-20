The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce will host the “Chamber Topics At 12: Economic Development” from noon to 1 p.m. today via online Zoom meeting.
This month’s topic covers the economic development industry and features special guest speaker Brad Cooksey, President & CEO of the Lawton Economic Development Corporation.
The event will be the third installment of the new virtual professional development series offered by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
To purchase tickets for the event, visit lawtonfortsillchamber.com or call (580)-355-3541.