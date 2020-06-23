Dr. Krista Smith-Ratliff has been chosen the next president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The Chamber board of directors made the selection at its meeting on Monday. Ratliff will officially assume her position in November following relocation.
Ratliff serves as an administrator and director for the GBMC/RadNet, an advanced radiology imaging center based in Towson, Md. She has served as vice president of operations and business development of Encompass Group. She has received numerous awards and recognition for her work in in healthcare and education.
She earned a Bachelor of Science in Radiobiology in 2001 at Midwestern State University and followed with a Master of Human Relations at the University of Oklahoma in 2003. In 2016, she earned her Doctorate in business and finance at the University of Phoenix.
“The board and I are excited that Dr. Ratliff will lead the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce into future growth opportunities,” said Interim President and CEO Dr. Sylvia Burgess. “Her expertise in operations, management, strategic planning, and finance for more than 20 years combined with strong relationships with our community made her the ideal candidate to accelerate the Chamber moving forward.”