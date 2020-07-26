The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has introduced its new leadership for the Chamber Redcoat Ambassador. Daren Coats, vice president of the Oklahoma Blood Institute Southwest Division Operations and Special Projects, has assumed the role as chairman of the Chamber Redcoat Ambassadors.
“The Chamber Redcoat Ambassadors play an important role in connecting our membership with helpful business resources,” said Interim President & CEO Sylvia Burgess. “In addition, our Redcoats serve as ambassadors for our community and help new residents learn more about what is available here. Daren is the perfect fit to lead our Redcoat Ambassadors program through his volunteer work and commitment to the community.”
The Redcoat Ambassadors are a subcommittee of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and are responsible for promoting Chamber membership as well as the community. Amongst the activities the Chamber Redcoat Ambassadors participate in are official ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremonies, Chamber business networking events and membership outreach.