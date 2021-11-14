Mr. Scott Smith’s Life Ready Center fine arts students had one day to paint a corrugated storage trailer. Five hours, really.
Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Krista Ratliff told him what she wanted.
“They had a big storage container, and they said they wanted it painted,” Smith said. “They wanted something cute, and something to correspond with the skate rink they were putting up.”
The painted trailer, and the corresponding skate rink, are a few of the things Lawton residents can see in Elmer Thomas Park starting Saturday at the Holiday in the Park opening celebration.
For something like this, Smith knew that planning would be important, and he knew who to ask.
“We have a student, named Van Sanchez,” Smith said. “Who’s a very talented artist, and I asked her if she could throw out some ideas for it.”
Once Sanchez had drawn the planned mural, and the day to paint it arrived, students worked in designated groups to complete the mural in time. A “helper team” mixed paint and kept brushes clean, a tracing team put the lines of the artwork on the trailer, for the fill team to add detail to. Every student was in the final team, finishing up any detail work that may have been missed. The trailer and rink will be featured at Holiday in the Park.
The Frost your Fanny 5k run will begin the series of events at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Holiday in the Park parade at 6 p.m.
Following the parade, the holiday festivities will continue until January 1 next year. There will be various new attractions coming to the park, including new light displays, food trucks and a new ice-skating rink, as well as coffee, hot chocolate and other offerings from Viridian Coffee Co.
Several events will be rolled into Holiday in the Park, including a petting zoo that will be open at the park from 5 to 9 p.m. on select days. It will first open on Saturday and Sunday, then on Nov. 26, 27 and 28, and Dec. 3, 4 and 5.
There will also be two family friendly movie nights presented at the park. On Dec. 4, a showing of “The Polar Express” will be held, and on Dec. 11, Elf will be shown. Both shows start at 6 p.m.
This is the first year Holiday in the Park will be planned under the auspices of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Ratliff said she has high hopes for the expansion.
“Community volunteers have come together to make sure Holiday in the Park sets records this year.” Ratliff said.
In keeping with her hopes to set records, Holiday in the Park will also include a new light-lined pedestrian bridge, the longest in Oklahoma.
There will also be a donation house at the park, for visitors to make contributions. Holiday in the Park is funded entirely through donations and through sponsorships from local businesses.
Non-profit, civic and other organizations can volunteer to run the donation house and will receive 20 percent of the donations received at the end of the nights they volunteer.
For more information on Holiday in the Park, contact the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce at 355-3541.