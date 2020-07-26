The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Mark Scott as chairman of its Board of Directors.
Scott, who joined the board in 2019, succeeds Jennifer Ellis, President & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc., who served as chairman since 2019.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as the chairman of the Lawton fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors,” Ellis said. “As the third woman to serve in this capacity, I am proud of our accomplishments and look forward to continuing in the future.”
“Serving as the new chairman of the Chamber Board of Directors is an incredible honor and I look forward to being a part of the Chamber as we navigate newly uncharted terrorities in business,” Scott said. “Our mission is to provide value added benefits to our membership as well as advocacy for the voice of our business community, which we fully intend to deliver on in the upcoming year.”
Scott has been employed with Arvest Bank since 2008 holding various positions until he was promoted to vice president of Commercial Relations in 2015. Scott also is involved in the community. He serves as the board president of Family Promise of Lawton, Lawton Economic Development board member, Young Professionals of Lawton charter board member, Armed Services YMCA Executive Board member, Finance Committee Chair, Salvation Army of Lawton Advisory Board Member, and past board member for the Lawton AMBUCS.
Scott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University with minors in accounting and international business and Master of Business Administration from Cameron University.