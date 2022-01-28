The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce said Thursday it was announcing the selection of Taron Epps as new vice president.
Epps officially assumed his position in November.
“The executive vice president position matches exactly with Taron’s long-term goals. As the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber takes on a larger community role, Taron’s background in operations makes him ideal for what we need to round out our team,” said Chamber President and CEO Krista Ratliff. “Taron’s background in assisting with notations at an executive level will help advance commerce within the greater Lawton Fort Sill area. Taron has expressed a love for the direction we, as community, are moving in.”
Epps previously served as senior trainer for Northrop Grumman and most recently served as the operations manager at Amazon. Epps joined the U.S. Army in July 1996. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2008 with a bachelor’s in political science and a minor in military leadership. In 2016, he earned a master’s in business management and leadership.
From 1996 to 2020, Epps served the U.S. Army in various positions, including multiple combat deployments, as a company fire support officer, a platoon leader, twice as a unit commander. Additionally, he served in Human Resources Command as an assignment officer, worked as an operations officer and served as an aide-de-camp for the commanding general of Picatinny Arsenal/PEO for Ammunition.