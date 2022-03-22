The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to assist area first responders by collecting donations in the wake of the weekend’s devastating wildfires that claimed the life of one area firefighter.
The chamber began accepting donations on Monday morning. Despite the rain, volunteers from across the community showed up to help sort and distribute the donations.
“We were surprised at the number of people who reached out to us to say, you know, ‘hey I can’t donate but I can volunteer.’ I think that is amazing, because everyone has something they can give — be it their time, talent or treasure,” said Krista Ratliff, president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Donations of sunscreen, nonperishable snacks, water, Gatorade and other electrolyte drinks are the most commonly requested items, according to Ratliff.
“I think people know they need Gatorade and water, but they are out there for a long time without breaks so they need those nonperishable snacks that they can keep them in their trucks,” Ratliff said.
“We know how many firefighters are in harm’s way, and after seeing the need grow and grow over the weekend, we decided to launch this today,” Ratliff said. “We want to take a more active role in the community with this kind of community support. We’re focused on building up our community as a whole.”
The chamber is open for donations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day this week, or until donations are no longer needed. Donations may be dropped off at the chamber, 302 W. Gore.
“We are always looking for volunteers for projects like this and others,” Ratliff said.
For more information about how to donate, or to volunteer, call the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce at 355-3541.