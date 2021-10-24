A need coupled with creativity can do wonders to beautify your world.
That was the thought that brought the Lawton arts community and Classic Chevrolet of Lawton together to a host of artists participating to “Paint the Car Lot for Arts for All.”
The event, held in open spots in the car’s lot at 8803 Cache Road, allowed the local community to create art while contributing to Arts For All, according to Albert Rivas who helped organize the shindig.
“It’s a unique event that hasn’t been done before,” he said. “We began with the question, ‘How can we benefit the arts community?’”
Entry fees from the 21 or 22 entrants were added with donations to be applied to the non-profit organization whose mission is to foster arts in Southwest Oklahoma. Rivera credited Classic owners, Ervin and Bridget Randle with getting behind the mission and offering their assistance. They pledged to donate up to $3,000 in matching funds raised from the event.
Bridget Randle thought the day’s event offered the perfect way for donors to also be the artists.
“What’s a better way to support our artist community,” she asked rhetorically.
The timing was perfect. Randle said a chip shortage has prevented new cars from arriving to the lot so there have been open spaces. When her husband heard about the idea for the event, he immediately offered the lot to serve as the canvas for the day’s chalk creations, she said.
“He has the ideas and I get to execute them,” she said.
Wearing her new favorite t-shirt of Stillwater musician Rigby Summer, Sharon Cheatwood busily wiped excess chalk from her hands. The smile on her face offered a sign this was just the way she likes to spend a Saturday. Any day, for that matter, she said.
“It’s big fun,” she said. “I haven’t done anything like this since Open Streets.”
In one space, the scales of a mermaid’s tale developed with each swipe of the chalk made by Samanthia Davis and her 5-year-old daughter, Cynthia. Her husband, Cy, works at the dealership and when he told her what was going on, mother and daughter jumped at the opportunity to participate.
“This is a lot of fun,” she said.
A professional artist, Aaliyah Climes exchanged her usual medium of oil and watercolor paints brushing abstract and surrealist images for her creation. Chalk is a go-to medium. She calls it forgiving.
“I like to dabble in just about anything I can get creative with,” she said. “Usually, chalk is the best way to express without any pressure.”
Sometimes the time spent making the art is the masterpiece.
As Melissa Griego worked with Morgan and Kaden Kastner to create their image, she said it was a good way of coming together and bonding while their dad, Kayle, was at work.
“It’s been a good day out,” he said.
Sometimes, the simplest designs carry the most meaning.