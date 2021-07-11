After winning the post as Comanche Nation Tribal Chairman, Mark Woommavovah is looking to inspire his people.
Promising an administration to benefit all its over 17,000 members while instilling a sense of “Comanche Strong – Stronger Together,” he said a plan is in effect. There’s a secret ingredient to everything and it all involves one word: timing.
Woommavovah (pronounced “Woo-ma-voy-ah”) pulled out his highlighted copy of John Maxwell’s book of laws and opened it up to Chapter 19: The Law of Timing. It had everything to do with his path to leadership.
“I started with the Law of Timing,” he said.
Woommavovah retired after 31 years in the Army Military Police with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He then became the senior military science instructor at the University of Oklahoma Army ROTC program. As he’s happy to show you, his name placard from OU also lists him as a talent scout.
A runner since his high school days at Cache, Woommavovah went to Northeastern Oklahoma Junior College on a track scholarship. After two years, he went to the University of Oklahoma where he walked onto the cross country and track teams. That route led to his commission in the Army and, after retirement, back to his alma mater.
Once back at OU, he served as track coach for the Sooner Battalion Running Club, the Cleveland County Family YMCA youth track program and the Oklahoma Army 10-Miler Team. He has run in every Army 10-Miler since 1991.
As much as a reader as he is, it’s only fitting the Woommavovah is also an author. In 2019, he penned a children’s book, “The Little Indian Runner,” that debuted in Amazon.com’s No. 1 spot for Native American children’s books and for exercise and fitness.
With the impending election for leadership of the tribe, Woommavovah said it was his grandmother’s words that directed him.
“She said, ‘Grandson, I want you to get your education and come back to help out Comanche people,” he said.
Woommavovah said the tribal leadership had been in a state of disarray and needed order and strong leadership. When he made the decision to run for the role, his wife of 12 years, Amber told him he’d run “full circle.”
Books written by U.S. Senators who never lost a campaign offered Woommavovah a template. From there, he took their principles and made them his own.
A veteran of many officer leadership studies while in the military, Woommavovah said he knew he needed to build a campaign team. With that team, he said, he wanted bring a message to lead his people forward in the best way.
“No one can do it alone,” he said. “We ran a positive campaign.”
It paid off in May’s general election when the first-term chairman won his office with 836 votes against Leonard Parker who received 454.
“I won by the largest margin in the Nation’s history,” he said. “I didn’t do it, we did it.”
Woommavovah is leading in a new era for the Lords of the Plains. The position has been in limbo since former Chairman William Nelson Sr. was suspended in March due to what were described as questionable financial issues that are now under investigation by Comanche Nation Law Enforcement. Nelson had served in the chairman role since 2016.
The new chairman declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
Woommavovah was more than happy to discuss the vision that developed over the course of is campaign for the office. Creating his team from family, friends and influencers, he said he spent a lot of time speaking with the Comanche people. If you want to serve to your best abilities, he said, you have to find out what the people want, need and expect. From that, a strategic plan developed.
The Comanche people needed a positive influence due to turmoil from the past, according to Woommavovah. With his ever-present whiteboard, he drew up a vision that, he feels, will bring that positive energy that all Numunu can draw from. That vision is born from four words.
“’Comanche Strong – Stronger Together’ is bringing our people together,” he said.
Woommavovah has the phrase prominent on his office whiteboard. The Comanche Nation News and all tribe signage carries the phrase now. Memorable and short, its message rings deep and he said it’s being taken to heart.
“I’ll come into a department out here and can say, ‘Comanche Strong,’ and they’ll say, ‘Stronger Together,’” he said.
A positive lift has begun to influence the people, according to Woommavovah. That sets the next stages in motion with the right attitude and energy.
“We’ve got great plans, that’s why I’m excited,” he said.
In this next year, Woommavovah said plans are underway to develop the tribal complex 9 miles north of Lawton into a “one-stop” place for the Comanche people to access all the tribe’s programs. Some offices and locations are in Lawton. He said many elders and others often don’t know exactly where to go. This will help, he said.
“We’re adding additional buildings here at the complex,” he said. “It’ll be about a year before the vision takes effect. … I’m a strategic thinker.”
Although elected to office for three years, Woommavovah plans to seek re-election. That’s why he’s establishing a 5-year-plan to help the Comanche Nation become, both, a government and a business for everyone.
The principle of the “Three L’s” is a guide, according to Woommavovah. You must first listen to the people, learn from what they tell you and, finally, lead. He said the key turns when you really listen. It strips the ego and puts the role into proper perspective.
“I did away with the words ‘I’ and ‘me,’” he said, “and replaced them with ‘we’ and ‘us.’”
Woommavovah said he’s hoping to instill a sense of servant leadership with all program leaders and directors. When all are moving together with this principle of a government that serves all Comanches, the fruits will bear out, he said.
The connection with the 17,526 enrolled members of the Comanche Nation runs deep. Raised by his grandparents and mother, Woommavovah said there is a spiritual legacy that connects all Numunu. From the sound of the drum and the social interaction of the powwow, the Comanche people find positive enthusiasm through personal contact.
Woommavovah continues to connect interpersonally with his people by doing what he does. He still loves to run and will do his daily jog from his office at the tribal complex to the Comanche Nation Fire Station where he has a locker to change out his clothes.
“When I started, people would tell me, ‘Chairman, nobody’s going to run with you,’” he said. “I did it anyway and now I’ve got four or five people who join me.”
Aware there’s a challenge in making his vision become reality, Woommavovah said it all boils down to offering positive hope and leadership. With a smile on his face as he points to the core values being implemented that are written on the white board, his animation offers enthusiasm for that Nation’s future.
“Can you tell I’m excited to be the chairman?” he asked.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.