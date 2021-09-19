Wars eventually end for the nations involved in them, but not for the soldiers who fight them.
That was the message that Ken Sue Doerfel delivered on Friday morning during the National POW/MIA Recognition Day remembrance ceremony in Elmer Thomas Park.
Held on the third Friday every September, a date that is not associated with any specific war, POW/MIA Recognition Day is held to honor members of the American military who were Prisoners of War or Missing in Action.
Friday’s ceremony was hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 751 and Korean War and Defense Veterans Chapter 319 with participation from the Comanche Indian Veterans Association.
“This is a national holiday, it’s not just something we thought up,” Aaron Boone, president of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 751, said. “As an organization, the Vietnam Veterans try and help the community in ways like this when we can.”
Boone, who introduced the ceremony, said that the POW/MIA flag, which was flying just below the American flag as he spoke, is a symbol of the motto “you are not forgotten.”
According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 83,114 Americans who fought in wars since World War II are still missing, including more than 41,000 who have been presumed lost at sea.
“The young people will learn the numbers, but they won’t remember the war, not the way you do,” Doerfel said in her speech to the gathered crowd, many of whom wore the regalia of veterans.
She told stories of soldiers who became POWs during the Vietnam War, from a soldier who was shot down in a helicopter by the Viet Kong, to another who fell under heavy gunfire while covering his comrades’ retreat and whose body was never recovered.
Doerfel also told her own story, about receiving a four-line telegram during the war informing her that her husband had been critically injured and that death was a possibility.
In a ceremony designed to invoke memory, each speech, every proclamation, invoked the spirit of the day. A day which was punctuated by the drum beat of members of the Comanche Nation who were present.
As the memorial came to a close, Justin Boos, Paige Burgess and Cornel Pewewardy performed a song for the prisoners of war.
“What we’re trying to do is make the invisible, visible,’” Pewewardy explained. “This is the Comanche ‘Prisoner of War Song,’ I think it is important for us to share our culture. This song came to me 20 years ago. I wanted to honor my father who was captured at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.”
The meaning of the song, he explained, is that great warriors never give up. They possess a heart and a soul that desires freedom. It was a sentiment that encapsulated the message of the day.