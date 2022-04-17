Economic and community leaders crowded into the west side of Central Plaza Friday to witness the official launch of first phase of Lawton’s FISTA Innovation Park.
Contractors have been on site for weeks, but Friday was the official start of months of work that will transform what had been Sears on the west end of Central Plaza into 100,000 square feet of space for military defense contractors working with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there. FISTA — FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator — has designated unused retail space inside Central Plaza for work space for those military defense contractors, with FISTA 1 slated for completion by year’s end.
The interior of the one-time retail space is completely open now, with only support pillars to be seen, but will be built into office space for defense contractors who already have a presence in Lawton, as well as conference space and classrooms for local students participating in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) programs. Tenants represent the blend of entities who are participating in the FISTA, from contractors like Dynetics Technical Solutions to Oklahoma State University’s Unmanned Systems Research Institute and the University of Oklahoma’s Radar Research Center.
Cliff Wojtalewicz, operations manager for OU’s Oklahoma Aeronautics & Defense Innovation Institute, said involvement in the FISTA is a natural outgrowth of the research and development OU is doing with defense entities and the U.S. Army’s Cross-Functional Teams in areas such as radar technology. He said there are multiple technology-related innovations that are underway in which OU and its doctorate-level students can participate, and the university welcomes the chance to being them to the FISTA.
Wojtalewicz, like many Lawton economic development experts, said such innovations rely on high tech skills, providing jobs that appeal to younger residents coming out of college then leaving their home communities for jobs elsewhere.
“Stop the brain drain,” he said.
Mayor Stan Booker praised the FISTA as an entity developed specifically to support the missions of the Army Futures Command and the Fires Center for Excellence, while also appealing to those in the job market.
“We’re providing the high tech jobs our young people want,” Booker said, calling the FISTA’s mission as “win-win” for everyone and adding it will be especially supportive of STEM programs designed to encourage youth interest in those career fields.
Local businessman Mike Brown, the Southwest Oklahoma Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, praised the various entities involved in creating the FISTA, calling them the “folks that had to have the vision that this will work.” He was especially complimentary of U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, a long-time military supporter credited with creating FISTA’s motto (FISTA: The Time is Now) and U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, whose support included securing $1 million in federal funding to help cover renovation costs.
Cole highlighted the importance of the military to the Lawton community. In response to his request that those who had military experience or who were the spouses or children of military personnel identify themselves, more than three-quarters of the people at Friday’s ceremony stood. Cole said that commitment to the military is Lawton hallmark.
“No one cares more for the military than the people of Lawton-Fort Sill,” he said, adding Lawtonians also have to be lauded for their work to create the FISTA. “The vision for this began here.”