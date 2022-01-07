A ceremony was held Tuesday at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin for four unclaimed veterans.
The veterans are: Airman Raymond Stowe, U.S. Navy from the Korea era; Seaman Jon Lewis, from the Vietnam era; Navy Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 3rd Class Karl Neff; and David Bamberger. Bamberger was a sergeant in the Air Force and Hospital Man in the Navy from the Vietnam era.
The body of a fifth veteran was claimed by a family member.
A U.S. Navy Funeral Team from Tinker Air Force Base executed an unfolding and re-folding of the first flag. The other three remained folded. Receiving flags on behalf of these veterans were a Gold Star Mom, two Vietnam War era veterans, and Keck, an Iraq War veteran, according to Keck.
Veteran organizations that attended the ceremony include the American Legion, America’s Veteran Supporters, Marine Corp League-Boomer Detachment, Military Order of the Cootie, Pup Tent No. 16, Patriot Guard Riders, Stephens County Rifle Team/Honor Guard, VFW Post No. 1192, VFW Post No. 1193, VFW Post No. 5263, VFW Riders. About a dozen civilians from surrounding communities also attended.