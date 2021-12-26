Central Plaza’s retail management team is moving forward with plans to continue upgrades on the downtown Lawton commercial complex.
The name “Central Plaza” is among the changes already made for the 625,000-square-foot complex that began life as Central Mall in 1979. The City of Lawton finalized purchase of the mall in January, with the primary purpose of converting empty the former Sears and Dillard’s department stores into space for military defense contractors who work with Fort Sill and the two U.S. Army Cross Functional Teams housed there.
City officials and members of the FISTA Development Trust Authority also have been clear since the beginning that they also support the existing retailers, restaurants and other amenities already operating in the mall and want them to stay and thrive. The trust authority hired InTouch Management Services to handle management and operations for retail and common areas, to include exterior spaces, while they handle the FISTA.
In addition to the name change announced in September, a renewed emphasis on activities calculated to attract residents, interior upgrades and exterior landscaping, the managers also announced plans to change the way the mall looks. That involved an agreement with Dallas commercial business developer Burk Collins to turn part of the indoor mall into open air plazas. Conceptual designs unveiled in September illustrate the possibility of converting the central common area and an open area on the west side of the mall into open air plazas.
Jason Wells, with Intouch Management Services, said he communicates with Burk Collins and his team weekly, and the necessary information is coming together for a complete renovation of the mall property, to include its exterior. The trust authority hired Burk Collins & Co in June to craft those conceptual designs.
“We have preliminary cost estimates, pro formas and conceptual designs,” he said, adding the goal now is to finalize the phases of that upgrade plan and the work that will be done in each phase.
City officials have not announced the cost of those projects, beyond saying that they are waiting for the pro forma figures.
Wells said the current focus is on completing new entryways along Southwest C Avenue (the mall’s primary access point) and preparing for the new anchor tenants in the existing mall. He estimated the next step would be preparing pad sites for restaurants and inline retail space, but said those plans “are subject to change depending on the needs of particular tenants.”
Both retailers and FISTA officials have said there has been interest from entities wanting to build new facilities on parking lots on the north, west and south sides of the mall. An analysis by planners associated with the University of Oklahoma made that suggestion in 2015, along with strongly recommending the City of Lawton remove the wall that separates Central Plaza from businesses along the north side of Southwest C Avenue to increase uniformity and promote walkability.
Wells said the most recent focus has been on securing new anchor tenants on long-term leases, which makes funding the project easier because it will lure in others, improving the mall’s economic health and the revenue it generates.
“Having the ‘tenants in tow’ is crucial for the project to move forward, and we are making good process in this area to date,” Wells said.
Wells and others have said the changes are part of their plan to strengthen the mall, something the FISTA will help because it will provide a customer base via the employees who work for the defense contractors. And, officials have said those changes will mean moving beyond retailers who traditionally make malls their home, to include things such as restaurants and entertainment.
“I am cognizant that indoor malls are dying nationally unless drastic changes are made, which we are doing,” Wells said. “Maintaining tenancy will be challenging through this redesign/renovation process and we may lose some tenants along the way. But, once the project has come to fruition it will be worth the challenges. I am confident if the right steps are made, that this will definitely improve the quality of life for our community and surrounding areas and be something we can all be proud of ultimately.”