Kourtney Lane of Adams Elementary School almost got tripped up by “affectionate” on Tuesday morning.
Lane was one of 34 Lawton Public Schools elementary and middle school students who competed in a district-wide spelling bee at Central Middle School.
“I think it was really cool,” said Lane, the ultimate champion. “I didn’t expect to get the last word right.”
Lane is 10 years old and loves reading. He says he’s most interested in reading non-fiction right now. He says he hopes to grow up to be a herpetologist, studying reptiles and amphibians.
Lane will be eligible to go to the regional spelling bee in Oklahoma City on March 29. He won’t be the only one from the district going, however, as all of the champions from the other schools in the district are eligible to attend, so long as their principals submitted their name for the competition. This is the result of a rule change for this year’s competition.
The students gathered on the main stage of the Central Middle School Auditorium for instructions on the rules and protocol of the spelling bee. When called, students were told to stand, and approach whichever of the five microphones arrayed across the stage was closest to their height.
The competitors were each either winners or runners up in their school-wide spelling bee, and represented 17 schools in Lawton-Fort Sill, 16 elementary schools and one middle school, that one being Central Middle School.
The event was coordinated by Reagan Hall, the Director of Curriculum for Lawton Public Schools. This was her first year coordinating the spelling bee, and she says she’s already planning for changes to improve it next year.
“This went really well, I think,” Hall said. “Next year, I have some things in mind to make it even better.”
Hall said that the spelling bee is an important learning experience for every student involved, teaching them values they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.
“It teaches them to take pride in their work, it teaches patience,” Hall said. “It definitely teaches them how to spell the words they miss up there. They’ll go through the rest of their lives definitely being able to spell that one word at least.”
Hall said that the event also is important in promoting reading and communication among the kids who competed, and those who may want to compete in the future.
“Reading is so important to everything,” Hall said. “It’s the gateway to communication, and the gateway to everything in life.”